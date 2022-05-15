My Classic Car: Wayne Redmond's 1956 Ford F100

When and how did you acquire the truck?

I bought it 16 years ago from Chad Key in Statesville.

Tell us about your truck (specs, restoration work, unique items).

It didn’t need a whole lot of changes. I changed the wheels, the interior, the wood in the bed and went though and rebuilt the engine. It has a 429 Cobra jet engine, power steering, power brakes, power windows, air conditioning, tilt wheel, automatic transmission. It’s painted vermilion red and has the big back wraparound glass.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the truck?

I just take it to Cruise-ins. You can come and go as you like there. I have had it for show in Pigeon Forge and Knoxville.

What excites you most about owning this truck?

The attention it gets.