 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured
My Classic Car

My Classic Car: Wayne Redmond's 1956 Ford F100

  • 0

Editor's Note

If you have or know of someone with a classic car that should be featured please email Brian Meadows at bmeadows@statesville.com.

When and how did you acquire the truck?

I bought it 16 years ago from Chad Key in Statesville.

Tell us about your truck (specs, restoration work, unique items).

It didn’t need a whole lot of changes. I changed the wheels, the interior, the wood in the bed and went though and rebuilt the engine. It has a 429 Cobra jet engine, power steering, power brakes, power windows, air conditioning, tilt wheel, automatic transmission. It’s painted vermilion red and has the big back wraparound glass.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the truck?

I just take it to Cruise-ins. You can come and go as you like there. I have had it for show in Pigeon Forge and Knoxville.

What excites you most about owning this truck?

The attention it gets.

Bio Box

Name: Wayne Redmond

Location: Statesville

Truck year/make/model: 1956 Ford F100

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Clerk of Courts candidates share their views

Clerk of Courts candidates share their views

The Record & Landmark reached out to the candidates for the Iredell County Clerk of Courts with a series of questions about their background, experience, as well as plans or priorities for a term in office.

Watch Now: Related Video

Milwaukee shooting on Water Street leaves 17 injured

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert