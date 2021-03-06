 Skip to main content
MY CLASSIC CAR: Wayne Mayberry's 1957 Chevy Bel Air
MY CLASSIC CAR: Wayne Mayberry's 1957 Chevy Bel Air

When and how did you acquire the car?

I found it in May of 2001 in the basement of Fort Dobbs Hardware. It’d been in there I believe since 1986. I bought it on 9/11 in 2001 when the tires for it came down from New York.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).

Some friends and I built it over two and a half years. Lake Norman Interior did the interior. It has a 383 stroker engine, 484 horsepower and a 400 turbo transmission.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?

The way I found it and the way it’s done at shows I’ve taken it to. The first one was in Pigeon Forge in 2004. It won Best of Show, getting 300 of 300 possible points.

What excites you most about owning this car?

I don’t drive it much. It only has 44 miles on it since it was restored. But I love the way it turned out. When I first brought it home my wife said, “What are you going to do with all this junk?” I said, “We’re going to make a car out of it.”

Name: Wayne Mayberry

Location: Union Grove

Car year/make/model: 1957 Chevy Bel Air

If you have or know of someone with a classic car that should be featured here, email bmeadows@Statesville.com.

