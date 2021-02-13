MY CLASSIC CAR: Wayne Mayberry's 1957 Chevy 3100

When and how did you acquire the vehicle?

I bought it in 2007. I had another ’57 original car and I had gone to a car show where a guy wanted to know if it was for sale. He paid me. Then I found this truck online in Oregon and had it shipped here.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).

It has an LT1 Corvette engine, a 4l60e transmission out of a ’96 Corvette. The rear end and front end sub frame is from a ’72 Camaro. The guy I bought it from in Oregon built it.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?

I suppose finding it and not knowing what to do. Do I have it shipped? You don’t always know if how you see something online if it will look that way in person. But this guy had good references. Since I’ve had it, it has shown well in big Chevrolet shows.

What excites you most about owning this car?

I just enjoy driving it. My wife enjoys driving it. The motor, there is more power there than the rear end will handle.