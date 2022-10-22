My Classic Car: Tommy Lee's 1964 Chevy Chevelle SS

When and how did you acquire the car?

I bought the car in 2003. A friend where I was working in Tennessee, his in-laws had it. The wife passed away from cancer and the husband didn’t want to keep it. It was in the midst of a restoration project when I got it.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).

I’m the third owner. It has original sheet metal which is rare for a ’64. I put an LS motor in it. It has a 9-inch Ford rear, 4L60E automatic transmission. The engine is fuel injected. It has all new wiring. In 2006 I had it painted by Illusions Custom Paint & Body in Bristol, Tennessee. The complete restoration wasn’t finished until 2018.

Do you have a fun/interesting story about the car?

I’ve got a buddy in St. Petersburg, Florida. I drive it down there every winter when we go to this drag racing series. You get a lot of thumbs up going down the road.

Also, two years ago in Greenville, Tennessee, I took the daughter of the lady who previously owned it for a ride in the car. Her reaction, seeing the car done, was huge. The last time she saw it it was in 100 pieces. She was filled with happy emotions. She said she could remember riding in the back when her mother drove it.