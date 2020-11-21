MY CLASSIC CAR: Terry Rankin's 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air

When and how did you acquire the car?

I found the car on Craigslist five years ago in Chillicothe, Ohio. The car had remained original except for one repaint years ago.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).

The car is almost totally original. Same seats and upholstery since new. It has a 265, V8 engine, powerglide transmission and four doors.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?

As a member of the Antique Auto Club of America (AACA) our goal is to preserve the car as original as we can. On a trip where we showed our cars, several teenage boys were completely taken back by the oil bath air cleaner, the accessory oil filter, and actually being able to see a carburetor. I love to tell the story of what cars were like in 1955.

What excites you most about owning this car?

My first car was a ’55 Chevy in high school. I drove it to college for four years, got married while still owning it, and we had our first baby while we had the same ’55 Chevy. I have always loved ’55 Chevys.