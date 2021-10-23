My Classic Car: Take a look at some of the vehicles featured in the past
The North Carolina Highway Patrol has a request for drivers headed west during the next few days.
The westbound lanes of Interstate 40 are closed between Old Mountain and Sharon School roads due to emergency road work, according to the N.C.…
A Mooresville man faces three counts of murder and one of first-degree arson from a July incident in which three bodies were found after a fir…
An attempt to stop a vehicle driven by a man with outstanding warrants resulted in a chase Monday, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 14-20. L…
A 87-year-old Troutman woman was killed in a crash Friday afternoon.
Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal wreck on the off ramp from Interstate 77 south to Amity Hill Road (exit 45).
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 7-13. Li…
From goat tying to calf roping to bull riding, youth from across the area took part in various competitions at the North Carolina Youth Rodeo …
The city of Statesville went forward with its ward redistricting plan on Monday night, setting in motion the process of approving the redrawin…