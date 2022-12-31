My Classic Car: Take a look at some of the Plymouths featured in the past

Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Archie Fletcher showcases his 1968 Plymouth Road Runner.
Bobby Wooten is shown with his two 1962 Plymouth Valiants.
Denny Woodward poses for a photograph with his 1968 Plymouth Road Runner.
Doug Dellinger stands with his 1964 Plymouth Fury.
Jerry Hasselman is shown with his 1966 Plymouth Satellite.
Mike Koeppel poses for a photograph with his 1933 Plymouth Coupe.
A 26-year-old Statesville woman was found dead inside a vehicle after it ran off the road and became submerged in the South Yadkin River.
Every morning, as Cornell Harris prepares to open up his seafood shop, the final thing he does is give a command to the automated home device that controls many of the electronics in the store.
A check on a suspicious vehicle at a Harmony church led to the arrest of a Hamptonville man on methamphetamine possession and other charges.
As Marty Hicks returned home from a family Christmas celebration on Christmas morning, he saw smoke and flames and four children leaving a hom…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 11-15. For more information regarding specific plots o…
Twenty-five years ago:
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 11-17.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Dec. 11-17.
Two 16-year-olds will face charges in connection with break-ins at a pair of churches, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
The Statesville Police Department have arrested Raymond Edward Davis, 38, of Statesville, in the slaying of Derryck Duane Turner.
