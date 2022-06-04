 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

My Classic Car: Steve Burton's 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS

  • 0

When and how did you acquire the car?I bought it locally from Bill Dalton in 2002.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items). I did all the frame restoration. Everything has been redone, mostly, but the doors. It’s a 4-speed manual transmission. The engine is a 396. Original motor, original transmission, original drivetrain. It’s red now, but the original color was gold.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?When I was 17 I saw one of these and always wanted one. I couldn’t afford it in high school. Then one day the good Lord blessed me to have one. I asked Bill Dalton if he wanted to sell it. He said he was going to leave it to his family. A year later, he called and asked if I still wanted it. I was surprised. I was able to take a picture of it and show him before he passed away.

What excites you most about owning this car?I love when I have the opportunity to get out and drive it. I get a lot of, “Do you want to sell it?” The plan is to have it until I leave this world.

Bio Box

Name: Steve Burton

Location: Statesville

Car year/make/model: 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS

More Information

If you have or know of someone with a classic car that should be featured please email Brian Meadows at bmeadows@statesville.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kim Jong-Un sends congratulations to Queen over her 70-year reign

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert