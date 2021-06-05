My Classic Car: Robert Tomlin's 1940 Ford Deluxe Coupe

When and how did you acquire the car?

I got this car in 2017. I bought it from a man in State Road, North Carolina.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).

It has a 350 crate engine. It’s a 350 turbo automatic. It has a 1964 Ford Fairlane rear end under it. New tires. New wheels. All I did was clean the paint up.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?

I had a 1940 Ford Deluxe years ago. I was looking to bring back the memories. My second year in the Navy in 1958, I came home on leave. I had always had to use my dad’s car. I wanted more freedom to get out and get around. I bought a ’40 Ford from Cliff Stack just like this one for $350.

What excites you most about owning this car?

It’s a good driving ’40 Ford Coupe. It’s something I can finish out my years with, and I enjoying driving it.