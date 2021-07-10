 Skip to main content
My Classic Car: Richard Parker's 1969 Chevy Chevelle SS
When and how did you acquire the car?

I purchased the car three years ago near Richmond, Virginia.

Tell us about your car

(specs, restoration work, unique items).It has a 396 engine with 64,500 miles. Three-inch Flow Master exhaust, TH350 automatic transmission and 12-bolt 373 rear end.

Do you have a fun/interesting

story about the car?My wife has never been for a ride in this car because she says it’s too loud and powerful.

What excites you most about

owning this car?After owning a Chevelle when I was 20 I have always wanted another one and love the style of the ’69.

Bio Box

Name: Richard Parker

Location: Mooresville 

Car year/make/model: 1969 Chevy Chevelle SS

More Information

If you have or know of someone with a classic car that should be featured, please email bmeadows@statesville.com.

