My Classic Car: Richard Parker's 1969 Chevy Chevelle SS

When and how did you acquire the car?
I purchased the car three years ago near Richmond, Virginia.
Tell us about your car
(specs, restoration work, unique items).It has a 396 engine with 64,500 miles. Three-inch Flow Master exhaust, TH350 automatic transmission and 12-bolt 373 rear end.
Do you have a fun/interesting
story about the car?My wife has never been for a ride in this car because she says it’s too loud and powerful.
What excites you most about
owning this car?After owning a Chevelle when I was 20 I have always wanted another one and love the style of the ’69.