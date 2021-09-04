My Classic Car: Richard “Jimbo” Shaver's 1950 Oldsmobile 88 Holiday Coupe; 1950 Oldsmobile 88 Club Sedan “Torpedo”

When and how did you acquire the cars?I’ve had the “Torpedo” for 10 years. I saw it three years before that at a car show in Myrtle Beach. The person I bought it from, his wife told him if he got her an old convertible she wanted he could sell it.

I bought the coupe in May of this year at the Raleigh Classic auction.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).The “Torpedo” is a 4-speed automatic with a 303 V8 engine. It was reupholstered and got new paint. It’s all original material. I just changed the radio and put air condition in it.

The coupe is a 3-speed on the column. It also has a 303 V8 engine. All the upholstery is original. It was well taken care of.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the cars?When I went to the auction in Raleigh I was interested in getting a 1959 Pontiac Bonneville. The bidding got to $130,000. When it got gone I started looking at other cars. The 1950 Oldsmobile 88 Holiday Coupe really caught my attention.

What excites you most about owning the cars?Well, the Oldsmobile Club Sedan “Torpedo” is my favorite car. It’s what I had in high school. It ruled the racetrack when I was a boy.