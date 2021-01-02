MY CLASSIC CAR REVISITED: Take a look back at some of the previous featured vehicles
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 23-30. L…
- Updated
A fire severely damaged a Statesville home on Saturday morning, but all those inside got out safely.
- Updated
One person received serious injuries and three others were treated for minor injuries after a wreck that closed Interstate 40 west for two hou…
- Updated
An investigation into a domestic violence incident led to the arrest of a Mooresville man on outstanding warrants from California.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Dec. 13-19.
- Updated
The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said the quick response of deputies led to the arrest of two people in connection with a home invasion.
- Updated
An overturned box truck has both westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near mile maker 147 closed.
- Updated
Rowan County authorities said a Kannapolis woman confessed to pushing her 87-year-old grandmother down a flight of stairs in 2019 and, along w…
- Updated
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 9,047 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Monday, an increase of 46 corona…
The air was cold, but hearts were warm as a group of churches reached out to members of the community on Saturday morning.