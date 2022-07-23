My Classic Car Revisited: Take a look at some of the vehicles featured in the past

Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Randy Bridges showcases his 1961 Pontiac Catalina.
Wade Morrison stands with his 1978 Chevrolet Corvette Silver Anniversary.
Larry Thomas poses for a photograph with his 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 Replica.
Jim Healey poses for a photograph next to his 1940 Chevrolet Master 85.
Lane Reavis poses for a photograph with his 1940 Nash LaFayette.
Pat Ford poses with his 1958 Ford Custom 300.
Gary Johnson poses with his 1958 Corvette.
As Davis Regional Medical Center enters its second century, it will transition operations to be a specialty hospital providing inpatient behav…
A 25-year-old Mooresville man was killed in a one-vehicle crash late Tuesday night on Faith Road.
A Hickory man is facing drug and weapon charges after a traffic stop last week.
A Statesville man is in custody with a $1 million bond after deputies said a 12-year-old girl was taken from her home and sexually assaulted.
A Statesville man, wanted for the armed robbery of a convenience store, was found hiding in the closet in an apartment, said Police Chief Davi…
A Catawba County ambulance was stolen from a Winston-Salem restaurant on Friday morning, and the driver was taken into custody after a chase i…
Ten high school seniors received $1,500 scholarships from the Circle of Giving and the Statesville Branch of the NAACP.
Today, women have more breast cancer detection opportunities than ever before. Many women now understand the importance of yearly mammogram sc…
Becoming a mother and bringing home your new baby comes with a lot of excitement — but also a lot of questions and stressors. Adding financial…
For years, David Benbow had a vivid dream. He was searching for his helmet, boots and rifle, but in each dream, he couldn’t find one of those …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.