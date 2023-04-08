alert top story My Classic Car Revisited My Classic Car revisited: Take a look at some of the rare vehicles featured Apr 8, 2023 51 min ago 0 1 of 7 Jeff Fetzer sits beside his 1969 Volkswagen camper bus. Record & Landmark file photos John McElfresh leans against his 1956 Studebaker Champion. Allen Sells shows his 1972 AMC Gremlin. Jay Wilhelm poses with his 1959 DeSoto two door Firesweep Seville. Ed Hughes is shown with his 1941 Willys Americar. This 1940 Nash LaFayette is owned by Lane Reavis. Barry Auman poses with his 1937 Studebaker Dictator Coupe. Related to this story Most Popular Statesville store owner, nephew sentenced for transporting stolen electronic devices A Statesville store owner and his nephew were sentenced for conspiring to transport stolen electronic devices to other states and overseas, ac… Statesville man arrested on second-degree murder charge Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said leads from local community members led to the arrest of a man wanted on a second-degree murder charge. Na… Iredell County new business names: March 19-25 The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 19-25. Iredell County real estate transactions: March 19-25 The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 19-25. For more information regarding specific plots … WATCH NOW: Teamwork, technology meet at Iredell-Statesville Schools STEAM competition A STEAM competition with drones flying overhead and remote-controlled robots may conjure up visions of the future, but a little old-fashioned … Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Watch Now: Related Video US judges issue conflicting rulings on access to abortion pills Christians mark Good Friday around the world Christians mark Good Friday around the world Third sperm whale beaches itself and dies on Bali shores in less than a month Third sperm whale beaches itself and dies on Bali shores in less than a month International community calls for calm as violence mounts in Middle East International community calls for calm as violence mounts in Middle East