When and how did you acquire the car?

I bought it locally from Bill Dalton in 2002.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).

I did all the frame restoration. Everything has been redone, mostly, but the doors. It’s a 4-speed manual transmission. The engine is a 396. Original motor, original transmission, original drivetrain. It’s red now, but the original color was gold.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?

When I was 17 I saw one of these and always wanted one. I couldn’t afford it in high school. Then one day the good Lord blessed me to have one. I asked Bill Dalton if he wanted to sell it. He said he was going to leave it to his family. A year later, he called and asked if I still wanted it. I was surprised. I was able to take a picture of it and show him before he passed away.

What excites you most about owning this car?

I love when I have the opportunity to get out and drive it. I get a lot of, “Do you want to sell it?” The plan is to have it until I leave this world.