The Troutman Police Department is without its police chief and one officer after both submitted resignations on Wednesday.
One person was arrested as both sides in the debate clashed at the Iredell County Confederate Memorial on Tuesday night.
For the last two weeks, the Iredell County Board of Commissioner’s vote to begin discussions on the potential relocation of the Confederate mo…
The Iredell Community Outreach Association (COAST) is expanding.
Iredell-Statesville Schools will return to in-person classes April 7 for grades 6-12.
The Town of Troutman announced that Corey Richard is the Interim Police Chief after Tina Fleming resigned from the position on Wednesday.
Game of Zones: Martin Marietta's potential quarry expansion brings attention to Statesville's zoning policy
When Martin Marietta’s quarry opened in 1960, Statesville was half the size it was now in population and the highway that runs beside the quar…
THE CONDUCTOR: Larry Pizzorni on frontline of organizing COVID-19 vaccination clinics for Iredell Health System
On the desks and in the homes of several of his co-workers sits a piece of art conceived of and made by Larry Pizzorni that he calls “The Tree…
Iredell Health System welcomes Rachel B. DiSanto, MD, to Statesville Family Practice, a part of the Iredell Physician Network.