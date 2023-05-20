Editor's Note If you have or know of someone with a classic car that should be featured, please email Brian Meadows at bmeadows@statesville.com.

R&L: When and how did you acquire the car?

Freddie Morrison: I have had the truck for about 30 years, and I bought it from a relative.

R&L: Tell us about your car (specs, restoration, etc.).

Freddie Morrison: The truck was in an accident before I got it but it was running. I ended up restoring it more than 12 years ago.

R&L: Do you have a fun or interesting story about the car?

Freddie Morrison: Before I had the truck restored there was a small leak in the gas tank, which caused you to smell the fumes. One time on the way to church my wife ended up smelling like gas by the time we got there. She tried to get me to sell the truck after that ride.

R&L: Why do you love the car?

Freddie Morrison: I have always loved the body style of the truck. Also, I am a musician and when I had the truck restored we put music notes on the ceiling of the cab.