Q: When and how did you come to possess the car?
CHAS LECOURT: I got it in 1985. I found it in the local paper in Connecticut.
Q: Is it a show car? If so, has it won any awards?
CL: No, but it has won many awards up and down the East Coast.
Q: Why do you love the car?
CL: Because it’s a Roadster. I’ve always loved Roadsters.
Q: Any interesting details you’d like to share?
CL: I rebuilt the whole car when I got it. It’s got Heidts front suspension, 700 R4 automatic overdrive, and a 350 Chevy crate engine.
Q: Do you have a fun story about the car?
CL: My wife and I have been everywhere in it and we’ve had so much fun.
Q: What makes it unique?
CL: That it is a DeSoto Roadster. I’ve never seen another one.