Q: When and how did you come to possess the car?

CHAS LECOURT: I got it in 1985. I found it in the local paper in Connecticut.

Q: Is it a show car? If so, has it won any awards?

CL: No, but it has won many awards up and down the East Coast.

Q: Why do you love the car?

CL: Because it’s a Roadster. I’ve always loved Roadsters.

Q: Any interesting details you’d like to share?

CL: I rebuilt the whole car when I got it. It’s got Heidts front suspension, 700 R4 automatic overdrive, and a 350 Chevy crate engine.

Q: Do you have a fun story about the car?

CL: My wife and I have been everywhere in it and we’ve had so much fun.

Q: What makes it unique?

CL: That it is a DeSoto Roadster. I’ve never seen another one.