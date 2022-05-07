alert top story My Classic Car Revisited My Classic Car Revisited: A look back at some vehicles featured in the past May 7, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 1 of 7 Nigel Long showcases his 1955 Chevy Bel Air. Record & Landmark file photos Ray Shoaf is shown with his 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Super Sport. Record & Landmark Jim Healey poses for a photograph next to his 1940 Chevrolet Master 85. Record & Landmark file photo Elvin Walker poses for a photo with his 1971 Nova SS Chevrolet (with his classic Bel-Air in the background). Record & Landmark file photo Richard Childers poses with his 1972 Chevy Super Cheyenne. Record & Landmark file photo Reb Reavis poses with his 1956 Chevy Bel Air hardtop. Record & Landmark file photo Larry Dillard with his 1957 Chevrolet Two Ten. Record & Landmark file photo Related to this story Most Popular Statesville is about to change forever: Major road construction project is altering the landscape As someone my age would do, I took to Instagram to ask the residents of Statesville (at least the ones that follow me) about their opinions on… Sheriff: Two arrested after search warrant nets drugs, firearms The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office made a pair of arrests Thursday at a residence on Gay Street in Statesville, resulting in the seizure of s… Microburst damages homes, downs trees in Mooresville Three homes in Mooresville were declared uninhabitable after damage caused by a sudden thunderstorm on Wednesday afternoon. Statesville Police: Shooting suspect apprehended at local hotel A fugitive task force helped apprehend a man wanted in connection with a shooting in April. Iredell County real estate transactions: April 17-21 The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 17-21. For more information regarding specific plots … New doctor joins Lake Norman Medical Group Lake Norman Medical Group, Lake Norman Gastroenterology welcomes board-certified gastroenterologist Carl Foulks Jr., M.D. He joins Dr. John Cl… Iredell sheriff: Tip led to recovery of stolen property, arrests of four A tip concerning property being used with illegal activities led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle and several stolen tools and the arrests … Sheriff: Monthlong crystal meth investigation in southern Iredell concludes with two arrests Two people were charged after a monthlong investigation into distribution of crystal methamphetamine in southern Iredell County, said Iredell … Statesville take step toward preserving historically Black neighborhood There are 38 places in Statesville listed on the National Register of Historic Places, but only one that can be said definitively preserve Bla… City of Statesville proposes $151.6 million budget Statesville’s proposed budget comes in at $151.6 million for the 2022-23 fiscal year, marking a 22% increase over the current year. City Manag… Watch Now: Related Video Russia intensifies attacks on Mariupol Jailed Indiana GOP candidate, charged with killing wife, wins primary election AP Jailed Indiana GOP candidate, charged with killing wife, wins primary election Massive 2.38 carat ‘Frankenstone’ brown diamond discovered in Arkansas AP Massive 2.38 carat ‘Frankenstone’ brown diamond discovered in Arkansas Ukrainian army specialists hunt for explosives left behind by Russian forces AP Ukrainian army specialists hunt for explosives left behind by Russian forces