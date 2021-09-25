This week’s classic car features several vehicles showcased previously. If you have or know of someone with a classic car that should be featured, please email Brian Meadows at bmeadows@statesville.com.
My Classic Car: Revisit some vehicles featured in past editions
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reported several arrests as a result of recent narcotics investigations, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 16-22. …
'It's OK to not be OK': Ginger Finley shares the pain of her son's death by suicide in the hopes of helping others
Ginger Finley simply has one goal by telling her family’s story — to prevent another family from experiencing the pain and loss she has experi…
- Updated
A cyber tip led to the arrest of a Statesville man in connection with an investigation into a report of child pornography.
- Updated
A Statesville woman is accused of stealing more than $3,500 in jewelry from her workplace, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a ne…
Statesville took a step toward quieting down trucks as they come through the city at Monday’s city council meeting.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 2-9. For more information regarding specific plots of…
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 9-15. L…
- Updated
A crash Saturday morning seriously injured one man and the resulting vehicle fire closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 for two hours.
- Updated
The General Federation of Woman’s Club of North Carolina (GFWC of NC) Statesville Woman’s Club recently installed new officers at the Thursday…