My Classic Car: Randy Pittman's 1951 Chevrolet 3100

When and how did you acquire the truck?

I bought it in 2014 from a fellow in Troutman. I had seen it under a carport. He wasn’t interested in selling it at the time. But about three months later he called.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tell us about your truck (specs, restoration work, unique items).It has a Nova clip under the front and a Camaro rear. It has a small block 400, automatic transmission and power steering. I don’t really want them all fixed up — the rougher the better.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the truck?I just feel like I can escape. I immediately get peace when I get in it and my other old truck.

What excites you most about owning this truck?I had a couple of ’51s and ’52s when I was 16. It just takes me back.