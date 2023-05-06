Editor's Note If you have or know of someone with a classic car that should be featured, please email Brian Meadows at bmeadows@statesville.com.

When and how did you acquire the vehicle?

I bought it new in August of 1972 from Bob King Jeep in Winston-Salem.

Tell us about your vehicle (specs, restoration work, unique items).

It has a 232 cubic-inch straight-6 engine with 3-speed transmission. It has four-wheel drive and a convertible top.

Do you have a fun/interesting story about the vehicle?

It was originally Carolina blue. My older son had it when he was going to N.C. State and around 1992 he and his buddy painted it red. I told him he’s got to paint it back to Carolina blue before I pass.

What excites you most about owning this vehicle?

The doors slide right off. It’s easy in weather like (Friday) to get out enjoy. Get the wind in your hair. It’s also a good utility vehicle, if you needed to pull a trailer or something.