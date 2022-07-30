My Classic Car: Randy Bridges' 1963 Volkswagen Bug

When and how did you
acquire the car?
I bought the car in March of last year. A friend of mine from church asked if I knew of anyone interested in buying an old car.
Tell us about your
car (specs, restoration work, unique items).
It has a 1200cc 40-horsepower engine. It has 4-speed manual transmission. No power steering. No power brakes. I converted it to 12 volts from 6 volts. The lights are much brighter.
Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?
When I dug it out of a shed it had set in for years it was covered in red dirt. I thought it was all rust at first. I used Brillo pads and dish soap to wash it and the red just rolled off the car.
What excites you most about owning this car?
It’s a fun throwback ride. Everyone seems to enjoy it. People wave. It’s also pretty thrifty on gas.