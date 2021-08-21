My Classic Car: Peter Lomas' 1967 Pontiac Firebird

When and how did you acquire the car?

I bought it in 2018. I’d been looking for a couple of years. There weren’t very many decent ones around so I kind of gave up on it and started looking at Chevelles and Camaros. There were a lot more of those around. A couple months passed by and I found this car in Anderson, S.C. I talked my wife into going down there with me. We liked it so we got it.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).

The engine is a 400, and it has a 4-speed Muncie transmission. The paint and interior were already done. The motor and drive train were not. It was in rough condition. I found a guy to pull the motor. Had to redo the brake lines, exhaust, tear the motor apart. New suspension, new gas tank, new heads, placed an electronic ignition in it and replaced the master cylinder. While we had everything out, repaired the floor pans, rewelded and sealed it.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?