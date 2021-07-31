 Skip to main content
My Classic Car: Paul Charcut's 1953 Chevy
My Classic Car: Paul Charcut's 1953 Chevy

When and how did you acquire the truck?

I got it in 2015 at a yard sale in Mooresville. It was in pieces. I started working on the frame and finished it like in September 2020.

Tell us about your truck (specs, restoration work, unique items).

It’s been sectioned and makes it look smaller. The paint is light cherry candy, a 2006 Harley Davidson color. It has suicide doors, a 383 engine, 700R transmission, 9-inch Ford rear end, 389 gears, Ridetech air ride suspension, TCI front independent suspension.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the truck?

No yet really. After I got it done I had to have shoulder surgery. Three weeks after that I had a heart attack. On May 11th I had back surgery. I haven’t been able to do much with it.

What excites you most about owning this truck?

It’s so customized that if you put it next to a stock it is dramatically different. But, it still looks like a ’53.

Name: Paul Charcut

Location: Mooresville

Truck year/make/model: 1953 Chevy

If you have or know of someone with a classic car that should be featured, please email Brian Meadows at bmeadows@statesville.com.

