My Classic Car: Nute Shelton's 1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1

When and how did you acquire the car?

I bought it in about 2004. It was at a body shop in Martinsville, Virginia. I had my 1970 Challenger convertible there being worked on. My wife saw it and said “my husband will buy it.”

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).

It’s all original. All the numbers match. It has a 351 Windsor engine. It’s automatic transmission. It has A/C, power steering and disc brakes. It’s all factory equipment.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?

My wife is a twin. When she saw the car she was riding along with her twin. The guy that talked to them about it couldn’t remember which one of the twins was going to send her husband to come get it. Later on he got yellow baseball caps, same color as the car, and he gave them each one. It didn’t matter which one was getting the car.

What excites you most about owning this car?

My wife liked it. She wanted a new Mustang convertible when we got this. But it was just going to be too much. She found this one and said it was a classic. It was going to hold its value. In fact, its value has gone up.