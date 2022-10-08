My Classic Car: Nute Shelton's 1970 Dodge Challenger RT

When and how did you acquire the car?

It all started in about 1980. My wife’s twin sister traded for it. Fast forward 18 to 20 years, due to a divorce, it ended up sitting in a field rusting. She had it up for sale. I almost missed it. But I bought it around 2001, 2002.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).

I had it restored from the ground up. Started in 2003 and finished about 2006. It has a 440 engine with a 6-pack. 4-speed hemi manual transmission. Dana 60 rear end. It’s all factory except the wheels.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?

People dying trying to buy it. I have four standing offers. I still have not driven it on the highway. It only has 37 miles since restoration. But I am going to drive it.

What excites you most about owning this car?

The memory — it’s a family car. It’ll be an heirloom. My daughter wants it. She said, “It better be part of my inheritance, Daddy.”