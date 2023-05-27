Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

When and how did you acquire the car?

I discovered this car online in Atlanta and purchased it in the fall of 2013.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).

It has a 6-cylinder all-aluminum air-cooled rear engine; 4-speed in the floor manual transmission; flat housing with opposing cylinders. This is Chevy’s first compact and only rear-engine car. It was the first year for adjustable brakes and independent suspension. It was manufactured for only 10 years (1960-69).

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?

My wife and I named her “Baby,” appropriate for Chevy’s first compact car. It has been featured in the national VCCA magazine, Generator and Distributor.

What excites you most about owning this car?

She always commands a lot of looks at car shows and cruise-ins. Finding and buying this car was sentimental as Mom and Dad had a Corvair when I was growing up in the ‘60s, and my older brother had one he drove in high school. Owning a Corvair is owning a unique part of automotive history.