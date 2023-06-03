When and how did you acquire the car? I bought this car as a project car in 2018 from California Car Company located in Roswell, Georgia.

restoration work, unique items).It was a from-the-ground-up, three-year restoration done by Jim Gebhardt Sr., son Jim Jr. and Jeff Norton in Rosewell, Georgia. It was delivered completely restored in spring 2021. It was made at an Atlanta factory, owned by an Atlanta family, then later their son, and at some point sat idle for about 20 years before Jim bought it to restore. It was restored to exact factory specs, Ermine White exterior with turquoise stripe, turquoise interior, 283 V8 Powerglide with factory air conditioning and power steering.