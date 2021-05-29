 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MY CLASSIC CAR: Mike Kenyon's 1967 Chevy Camaro
0 comments
top story

MY CLASSIC CAR: Mike Kenyon's 1967 Chevy Camaro

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When and how did you acquire the car?

I acquired the car four years ago.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

It has a new 400 plus horsepower small block Chevy engine with a Muncie 4-speed transmission, 10 bolt posi with 365 gears. All the upgrades done were at Cat County Customs in Conover. My buddy, Glen, and I worked together on them.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?

My granddaughter Bella named it “Ariel” when she was 5 years old because she said Ariel (The Little Mermaid) has orange hair and she has attitude.

What excites you most about owning this car? I enjoy going to car shows and Sunday brunches with my wife. The car is a joy to drive. I love the looks she gets.

Bio Box

Name: Mike Kenyon

Location: Statesville

Car year/make/model: 1967 Chevy Camaro

More Information

If you have or know of someone with a classic car that should be featured, email bmeadows@statesville.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccine supply exceeds demand

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert