MY CLASSIC CAR: Mike Kenyon's 1967 Chevy Camaro

When and how did you acquire the car?

I acquired the car four years ago.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It has a new 400 plus horsepower small block Chevy engine with a Muncie 4-speed transmission, 10 bolt posi with 365 gears. All the upgrades done were at Cat County Customs in Conover. My buddy, Glen, and I worked together on them.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?

My granddaughter Bella named it “Ariel” when she was 5 years old because she said Ariel (The Little Mermaid) has orange hair and she has attitude.

What excites you most about owning this car? I enjoy going to car shows and Sunday brunches with my wife. The car is a joy to drive. I love the looks she gets.