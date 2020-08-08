MY CLASSIC CAR: Mike Cook's 1965 Chevy C10 truck

When and how did you acquire the car?
I’ve had it since 1972. I was searching for a truck. I found another one just like it, but a fellow my family knew had just had one painted. I bought it from him.
Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).
Restored, frame up. I started on it in 2010. I worked about seven years on it. My stepson, Charles, helped me get the motor running and do a lot of stuff. It’s a three-speed on the column with a 283 engine. I drive it once or twice a week.
What excites you most about owning this car?
Just how long I’ve had it and the good times I’ve had riding in it. It’s been a part of my family.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.