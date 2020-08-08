You have permission to edit this article.
MY CLASSIC CAR: Mike Cook's 1965 Chevy C10 truck
MY CLASSIC CAR: Mike Cook's 1965 Chevy C10 truck

When and how did you acquire the car?

I’ve had it since 1972. I was searching for a truck. I found another one just like it, but a fellow my family knew had just had one painted. I bought it from him.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).

Restored, frame up. I started on it in 2010. I worked about seven years on it. My stepson, Charles, helped me get the motor running and do a lot of stuff. It’s a three-speed on the column with a 283 engine. I drive it once or twice a week.

What excites you most about owning this car?

Just how long I’ve had it and the good times I’ve had riding in it. It’s been a part of my family.

Bio Box

Name: Mike Cook

Location: Mooresville

Car year/make/model: 1964 Chevy C10

