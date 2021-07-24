My Classic Car: Michael Wojcik's 1957 Chevrolet Model 150

When and how did you acquire the car?

I’ve had it about 11 years. My son found it in Oregon. We had it shipped to New Jersey, where we lived at the time, and I had it restored. It came out pretty.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).

I put disc brakes on it. It has a power rack and pinion system. It has a 350 cubic engine, approximately 300 horsepower, and a 700R4 automatic transmission.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?

My first car was the same thing. I had it in 1963 when I met my wife and we were dating in it. The original I had was all black, though.

What excites you most about owning this car?

I don’t take it out much, but I like going to car shows with it. Not so much to win anymore, but just to let people see it. It takes you back.