My Classic Car: Marty Liles' 1968 Chevy Chevelle SS

When and how did you acquire the car?

I was always into old muscle cars. I bought it locally about 25 years ago. A good friend of mine had it sitting in a storage building. He actually had two, a ‘68 and a ‘69. It was love at first sight. A few years later my wife and I had triplets. Priorities. So I sold it to a guy in Asheboro. I told him if he ever got ready to sell it to keep me in mind. His brother in Pennsylvania then owned it. I bought it back from the brother in Pennsylvania about five or six years ago.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).

Me, my brother-in-law and my father-in-law worked on it after I bought it the first time. Bill Snow built the motor. It has a 496 stroker motor, about 550 horsepower, a 400 transmission, 12-bolt positraction, geared 373, fuel injection, and a black vinyl top. Tony Price painted it earlier this year. It’s always been black since I’ve owned it.

Do you have a fun/interesting story about the car?

That’s really it. How I found it, sold it, and got it back.

What excites you most about owning this car?

The way it sounds. The way it runs. Just that muscle car sound to it. That and you don’t see a lot of ‘68s. I’m hoping it will always stay in the family.