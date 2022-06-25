 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured
My Classic Car

My Classic Car: Marty Liles' 1968 Chevy Chevelle SS

  • 0

When and how did you acquire the car?

I was always into old muscle cars. I bought it locally about 25 years ago. A good friend of mine had it sitting in a storage building. He actually had two, a ‘68 and a ‘69. It was love at first sight. A few years later my wife and I had triplets. Priorities. So I sold it to a guy in Asheboro. I told him if he ever got ready to sell it to keep me in mind. His brother in Pennsylvania then owned it. I bought it back from the brother in Pennsylvania about five or six years ago.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).

Me, my brother-in-law and my father-in-law worked on it after I bought it the first time. Bill Snow built the motor. It has a 496 stroker motor, about 550 horsepower, a 400 transmission, 12-bolt positraction, geared 373, fuel injection, and a black vinyl top. Tony Price painted it earlier this year. It’s always been black since I’ve owned it.

Do you have a fun/interesting story about the car?

People are also reading…

That’s really it. How I found it, sold it, and got it back.

What excites you most about owning this car?

The way it sounds. The way it runs. Just that muscle car sound to it. That and you don’t see a lot of ‘68s. I’m hoping it will always stay in the family.

Bio Box

Name: Marty Liles

Location: Statesville

Car year/make/model: 1968 Chevy Chevelle SS

More Information

If you have or know of someone with a classic car that should be featured please email Brian Meadows at bmeadows@statesville.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

A divided America reacts to Roe v. Wade reversal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert