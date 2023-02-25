Editor's Note If you have or know or someone with a classic car that should be featured please email Brian Meadows at bmeadows@statesville.com.

When and how did you acquire the car?

I bought it in 1982 as a 22-year-old. I found it in a wheels and deals kind of publication. It was in Albemarle. I went down to look at it. I gave the guy $100 to hold it, and I came back the next day and got it. $3,300. I lucked out and got a deal of the century.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).

It has the Boss 302 engine and four-speed transmission. No A/C, so you sweat driving it in the summer. A/C took away from the horsepower then; it was not a necessity. It went through a total restoration in 2022. CarFever in Sherrills Ford did most of it. It’s the original color — medium lime metallic. It has power steering and power brakes. It had 65,000 miles on it when it was restored, and it has 2,200 miles since restoration.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?

I took it off the road in ’83. It was a daily driver that first year. I bought a Honda Prelude. I had to have something better on gas. But I’ve had so many people try to buy it. I used to collect the papers people placed under the wipers which said if you want to sell it call. I had a whole stack of those.

What excites you most about owning this car?

I love the body style. It doesn’t go out of style to me. And of course, with the Boss 302, it’s a rare car.