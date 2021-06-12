My Classic Car: Kim Beckett's 1993 Chevrolet half-ton pickup truck

When and how did you acquire the vehicle?

I bought it in 1993. I sold it to my Dad in 2003. He gave it to my son in 2013, and then my son gave it back to me in 2018.

Tell us about your vehicle (specs, restoration work, unique items).

It’s all stock, 350 engine, automatic transmission, complete towing package.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the vehicle?

It’s been in the family for 28 years. When my son gave it back to me my wife said what do we need another pickup for. I said we’ve had it along it just wasn’t at the house. Down the road hopefully my grandson will get it.

What excites you most about owning this car?

I’ve always loved the way it looks. It’s the most dependable vehicle I’ve ever owned.