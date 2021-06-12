 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
My Classic Car: Kim Beckett's 1993 Chevrolet half-ton pickup truck
0 Comments
top story

My Classic Car: Kim Beckett's 1993 Chevrolet half-ton pickup truck

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When and how did you acquire the vehicle?

I bought it in 1993. I sold it to my Dad in 2003. He gave it to my son in 2013, and then my son gave it back to me in 2018.

Tell us about your vehicle (specs, restoration work, unique items).

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

It’s all stock, 350 engine, automatic transmission, complete towing package.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the vehicle?

It’s been in the family for 28 years. When my son gave it back to me my wife said what do we need another pickup for. I said we’ve had it along it just wasn’t at the house. Down the road hopefully my grandson will get it.

What excites you most about owning this car?

I’ve always loved the way it looks. It’s the most dependable vehicle I’ve ever owned.

Bio Box

Name: Kim Beckett

Location: Troutman

Car year/make/model: 1993 Chevrolet half-ton pickup truck

More Information

If you have or know of someone with a classic car that should be featured, email bmeadows@statesville.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How California’s drought is impacting farmers

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert