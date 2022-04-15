 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MY CLASSIC CAR

My Classic Car: Kevin Lyle's 1980 Jeep CJ-6 Renegade

  • Updated
When and how did you acquire the vehicle?

I bought it from the original owner in Statesville in October of 2020.

Tell us about your vehicle (specs, restoration work, unique items).

My grandson, Gabe, and I restored it in eight months. We took it all apart and sanded it down to the bear metal. We did the metal repairs, rebuilt the axles, the brakes and the steering box. It’s a V8, 304 AMC engine and has a 4-speed manual transmission. We assembled the engine. Everything is pretty much brand new; it’s stock. It has four-wheel drive. The hardtop is on it now. I made half doors to use when we have the bikini top on. We painted it an olive green. It was originally white.

Do you have a fun/interesting story about the vehicle?

It’s not really been off road yet. It’s been on a couple of local trails. We were going to take it to Jeep Fest last year in Pigeon Forge. It wasn’t quite ready yet.

What excites you most about owning this vehicle?

The nostalgia of it. The reaction I get when people see it. They say how rare it is to see a CJ on the road.

Name: Kevin Lyle

Location: Harmony

Vehicle year/make/model: 1980 Jeep CJ-5 Renegade

If you have or know of someone that has a classic car that should be featured please email Brian Meadows at bmeadows@statesville.com.

