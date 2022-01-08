My Classic Car: Kenny Mills' 1968 Dodge Charger

When and how did you acquire the car?

I got it about 20 years ago from a friend. I had a ‘69 Roadrunner. I sold it to get this.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).

It has about 5,000 miles on the rebuilt engine, which is a 383. It has the original motor. It’s a 727 Torqueflite automatic transmission. Freeman Body Shop did the paint. Chris Webber did some of the body work. I did body work and fabrication.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?

Not really. It’s an everyday driver. It’s not a show car, but I love to go to shows.

What excites you most about owning this car?

The thumbs up I get. It’s a conversation piece.