My Classic Car: Kenny Mills' 1967 Chevy C10

When and how did you acquire the truck?I bought it about four years ago. I got it from my cousin. He found it. It was in the process of being restored when he died in a car accident.

Tell us about your truck (specs, restoration work, unique items).I started painting it while my cousin owned it. He wanted that color. He talked about Crimson red. I love blue. But after he died I just couldn’t change it. Restored it bumper-to-bumper. I rebuilt the engine, a 454, and the transmission, which is automatic. I did the interior. Everything is aftermarket.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the truck?I had just rebuilt the engine. The day my cousin died I said let’s get the water pump and gaskets. I was going to fire it up for him. Then he was killed. It was very sad.

What excites you most about

owning this truck?The year. I just love ’60s vehicles no matter what kind. It gets a lot of thumbs up.