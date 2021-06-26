 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
My Classic Car: Keith Hutchins' 1969 Chevrolet Camaro
0 Comments
top story

My Classic Car: Keith Hutchins' 1969 Chevrolet Camaro

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When and how did you acquire the car?

I got it almost a year ago from Flip Bost, who had previously acquired it from my neighbor, David Byers.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items). It has a 350/365 horsepower crate engine, Tremec 5-speed transmission, Ford 9-inch rear end, air conditioning, power brakes, tilt wheel and Detroit Speed dash and headlights.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?I wanted it before Flip got it. I chased that car a long time.

What excites you most about owning this car?I had two 1969 Chevy Camaros in high school. They were sold along life’s way. I always wanted another, and I definitely wanted this particular car.

Bio Box

Name: Keith Hutchins

Location: Statesville

Car year/make/model: 1969 Chevy Camaro

More Information

If you have or know of someone with a classic car that should be featured, please email Brian Meadows at bmeadows@statesville.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US defense chief hosts Ghani for talks at Pentagon

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert