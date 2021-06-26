My Classic Car: Keith Hutchins' 1969 Chevrolet Camaro

When and how did you acquire the car?

I got it almost a year ago from Flip Bost, who had previously acquired it from my neighbor, David Byers.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items). It has a 350/365 horsepower crate engine, Tremec 5-speed transmission, Ford 9-inch rear end, air conditioning, power brakes, tilt wheel and Detroit Speed dash and headlights.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?I wanted it before Flip got it. I chased that car a long time.

What excites you most about owning this car?I had two 1969 Chevy Camaros in high school. They were sold along life’s way. I always wanted another, and I definitely wanted this particular car.