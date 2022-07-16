 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
My Classic Car: Kasey Farr's 1964 Ford F100

Editor's Note

If you have or know of someone with a classic car that should be featured, please email Brian Meadows at bmeadows@statesville.com.

When and how did you acquire the truck?

I got it three years ago. I bought it off my father- and mother-in-law after trying to pry it away from them for about 10 years. They had it for 15 years.

Tell us about your truck (specs, restoration work, unique items).

It was originally 2-wheel drive. In 1990 it was converted to 4-wheel drive. The motor — a 390 V8 — and front and rear ends are from a 1975 F-250. It’s the original body and chassis. It has 4-speed manual transmission and an 8-foot long bed. The paint was redone in 1990. It’s Wimbledon white. I’ve put about 7,000 miles on it.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the truck?

I’ve done a lot of work on it here and there. I like to take it to local car shows in Mooresville.

What excites you most about owning this truck?

I just like cruising around in it. It draws attention. I had one guy follow me home from downtown Mooresville one time.

Kasey Farr

Location: Mooresville

Truck year/make/model: 1964 Ford F100

