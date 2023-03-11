Editor's Note If you have or know or someone with a classic car that should be featured, please email Brian Meadows at bmeadows@statesville.com.

When and how did you acquire the car?

Bought it seven years ago in Taylorsville. It looked nothing like it does now.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).

It has a new 350 crate engine, 357 horsepower, 350 auto transmission. It’s not the original color. It’s been completely redone. It has power disc brakes, an electric parking brake, air conditioning.

Do you have a fun/interesting story about the car?

We took it to Taylorsville at the courthouse one time and there were about five people standing around it looking. One guy said, “It’s got Corvette wheels on it, but what kind of car is it?” I said it is a Corvette. I told a tale, but I had him believing it for a little bit.

What excites you most about owning this car?

I like the color. I like the style. My husband, Elvin, got it for me. That’s what I really like about it. Our youngest child, Alisha Orren, will be the future owner.