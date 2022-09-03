My Classic Car: John Belmarce's 1970 Triumph Spitfire Mark 3

When and how did you acquire the car?

I bought it in April of 2020. I found it on eBay. The gentleman I bought it from was the second owner. I had it shipped from Rhode Island.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).

I did the final restoration — seats, carpet, dash pad, door panels. I installed a new convertible top. It has a restored carburetor. It has a new chrome gas cap, chrome trunk hinges, a stainless steel muffler. It has a Jaguar-style 3-spoke teak wood steering wheel. It has an upgraded 1500 cubic inch inline water-cooled four-cylinder engine and four-speed manual transmission.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?

I’ve attended various local car events. I normally take it and go meet friends for coffee a couple times a month.

What excites you most about owning this car?

It rides nice. It shifts smooth. It’s a real pleasure to own. I wish I could find someone in the area that had a similar one. In the future I’m looking to take it to British car events.