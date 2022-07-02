 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Statesville Record & Landmark is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Randy Marion Automotive
alert featured
MY CLASSIC CAR

MY CLASSIC CAR: Joel Greene's 1970 Plymouth AAR Cuda

  • 0

When and how did you acquire the car?

I bought it in 2003. I found it on eBay. A lady in Greeley, Colorado, was selling it.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).

It has 4-speed transmission with a pistol grip shifter. Rally dash. Side exhaust. Rear antenna. 340 cubic inch V8 engine. 391 gears.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?

I’ve taken it to car shows, and it’s the only one I see. It’s so rare to see these.

What excites you most about owning this car?

Taking it for a ride, it gets so much attention. It’s a beautiful car. It stands out. Also it kind of takes you back to when you were 18 and cruising around.

Bio Box

Name: Joel Greene

Location: Mooresville

Car year/make/model: 1970 Plymouth AAR Cuda

More Information

If you have or know of someone with a classic car that should be featured, please email Brian Meadows at bmeadows@statesville.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Unbelievable! This is the moment a cobra vomits up a massive PVC pipe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert