MY CLASSIC CAR: Joel Greene's 1970 Plymouth AAR Cuda

When and how did you acquire the car?

I bought it in 2003. I found it on eBay. A lady in Greeley, Colorado, was selling it.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).

It has 4-speed transmission with a pistol grip shifter. Rally dash. Side exhaust. Rear antenna. 340 cubic inch V8 engine. 391 gears.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?

I’ve taken it to car shows, and it’s the only one I see. It’s so rare to see these.

What excites you most about owning this car?

Taking it for a ride, it gets so much attention. It’s a beautiful car. It stands out. Also it kind of takes you back to when you were 18 and cruising around.