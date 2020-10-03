 Skip to main content
MY CLASSIC CAR: Jerry Wyatt's 1955 Chevy 210 Post
MY CLASSIC CAR: Jerry Wyatt's 1955 Chevy 210 Post

When and how did you acquire the car?

I got it about eight years ago from Steve Cash.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).

It has a 383 stroker engine, a 6-speed straight drive, air conditioning, power steering, disc brakes and cruise control.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?

Steve Cash’s grandson ran into the front end and then he sold it to me.

What excites you most about owning this car?

The friendship of meeting people with other old cars.

Bio Box

Name: Jerry Wyatt

Location: Yadkinville; works in Statesville

Car year/make/model: 1955 Chevy 210 Post

