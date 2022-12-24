My Classic Car: Jerry Lyndon's 1960 Chevy Corvette C1

Editor's Note If you have or know of someone with a classic car that should be featured please email Brian Meadows at bmeadows@statesville.com.

When and how did you acquire the car?

I bought the car in 1968. I was 17 years old. It was my senior year in high school. I loved it. How in the world it’s survived — it shouldn’t be here, or me. … I got married in it. My oldest son used it in their wedding.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).

It’s a 283 engine with two four-barrels. It’s a four-speed manual transmission. All numbers match. Original stuff. Mike Heintz rebuilt the engine within the last decade. It looks like when I bought it. I’ve painted it one time.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?

In 2003, during the 50th anniversary for the Corvette, GM threw a big bash in Nashville. My son said, “Dad you ought to go.” I thought, Why not? I called my best friend and asked if he wanted to go and he said, “Why not?” We left from Dale Earnhardt Chevrolet in Newton. There was a caravan of 120 cars, and they asked me to lead. I did. With a four barrel, I was the only one that had to stop to refuel. When we got there, there was a magazine reporter who asked if he could take a picture of us with the car. He said we looked like “Route 66,” the TV show. He did an article on us.

What excites you most about owning this car?

I’ve had bunches of Corvettes, but I’ve always hung onto this one. There just isn’t anything about it that ain’t cool. It encompasses everything good about a classic car. It wraps it all up in one nice little package.