My Classic Car: Jerry James' 1957 Chevy Bel Air

When and how

did you acquire the car?My Dad bought it for me in 1968 or ’69. That was my first car. I turned 16 in 1970, and that’s when I started driving it. In 1972 I graduated from high school and was heading to technical school in Catawba County. He told me I needed to get a newer car for that. I got a Camaro. He kept this for me, restored it and painted it. He loved the color black. He passed away in 2017. You know how some people just take their hand and push the door shut? He would always say, “The door handle is used to open and close it.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).Dad had it reupholstered. He painted it. He had a 1964 283 motor put in it before I started driving it. It has automatic transmission. He added the Continental Kit, power steering, tilt steering and Vintage Air.