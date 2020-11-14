MY CLASSIC CAR: Jane Bundy's 1947 CJ-2 Willys Jeep

When and how did you acquire the vehicle?

The Jeep has been in my family for decades. We just pulled it out of the granary in July, 2019.

Tell us about your vehicle (specs, restoration work, unique items).

Miller Brothers Hot Rod Barn in Wilkesboro did the restoration. The Willys frame, motor and transmission are original — motor and transmission were rebuilt.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the vehicle?

My daddy, Cliff Stack, used to take a Jeep-load of kids — me, my siblings, cousins and neighbors — on fun rides on Sunday afternoon. My present neighbor, who was one of those kids, saw me sporting around in my “new” Jeep and texted me, “Is that your daddy’s old Jeep we used to ride around in?” I suppose it’s an icon!

What excites you most about owning this vehicle?

I love being able to take our grandkids for rides in the same Jeep and across the same fields I rode across 60-plus years ago. I can almost hear my daddy’s laughter!