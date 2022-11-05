 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
My Classic Car

My Classic Car: Gil Peacock's 1962 Chevy Corvette

  • 0

Editor's Note

If you have or know of someone with a classic car that should be featured please email Brian Meadows at bmeadows@statesville.com.

When and how did you acquire the car?

We got it in 1999 at the Auto Fair in Charlotte. I bought it for my wife. She always wanted one since she was in high school. She passed away last year.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).

It’s a 327 engine with 4-speed manual transmission. Everything is stock except for some minor detail. I did have it painted.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?

We’ve done a lot of cruise-ins.

What excites you most about owning this car?

The nostalgia. It’s not rare, but you don’t see many. It’s also one of the best drivers on the road that I’ve ever driven.

Gil Peacock

Location: Statesville

Car year/make/model: 1962 Chevy Corvette

Car show set

Cool Spring United Methodist Church will host its fall car show on Nov. 12 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church is located at 1902 Mocksville Highway. Registration is from 8-11 a.m. Registration fee is $20. Judging is at 11:30 a.m. Awards will be presented at 12:30 p.m. Cars, trucks and bikes are welcome.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WATCH NOW: 'Yeehaw!' Davie County man hits the jackpot when Prize Patrol visits

WATCH NOW: 'Yeehaw!' Davie County man hits the jackpot when Prize Patrol visits

With one hand holding a bottle of champagne and the other an oversized certificate declaring him the winner of $1 million from Publishers Clearing House, Bruce Saunders stood on the front porch of his western Davie County Monday and rattled off a list of things he plans spend his spend money on — medical bills, fixing his lawnmower and helping family members.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Dramatic video shows FDNY rescue woman in Manhattan high-rise fire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert