My Classic Car: Gil Peacock's 1962 Chevy Corvette

When and how did you acquire the car?

We got it in 1999 at the Auto Fair in Charlotte. I bought it for my wife. She always wanted one since she was in high school. She passed away last year.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).

It’s a 327 engine with 4-speed manual transmission. Everything is stock except for some minor detail. I did have it painted.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?

We’ve done a lot of cruise-ins.

What excites you most about owning this car?

The nostalgia. It’s not rare, but you don’t see many. It’s also one of the best drivers on the road that I’ve ever driven.