My Classic Car: Gene Strickland's 1937 Studebaker Coupe Express

Editor's Note If you have or know of someone with a classic car that should be featured, please email Brian Meadows.dows@statesville.com.

When and how did you acquire the vehicle?

I bought this truck seven years ago after searching years for one.

Tell us about your vehicle (specs, restoration work, unique items).

Coupe Express is powered by a 1996 Chevrolet fuel injected LT1, 4L60E overdrive, Fatman frontend with Wilwood brakes, Vintage A/C, specialty power windows, Bluetooth, triangulated 4 link 12 bolt with adjustable coilovers. All the restoration, fabrication, paint and assembly was done by myself.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the vehicle?

Most of us enthusiasts consider these as works of art, just like a “Jackson Pollock or Picasso,” and while neither of these ever designed a vehicle, Studebaker employed one of the most celebrated artists of the time to help design this flowing offering. Her name was Helen Dryden.

What excites you most about owning this vehicle?

Owning this vehicle is an adventure every time you drive it. People are absolutely drawn to it with admiration of its stately design from days gone by. Their expressions are often the reasons we own them.