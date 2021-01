When and how did you acquire the car?

It was in my friend’s front yard for two years before I got it on payments.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

350 four-bolt, automatic transmission, air conditioning and power everything.

Do you have a fun/interesting story about the car?

It breaks down when my wife rides in it.

What excites you most about owning this car?

It is the “next” car. I am waiting on one. It will get me there.